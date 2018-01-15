 »   »   » Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Are Sweating It Out For Thugs Of Hindostan; Here's The Proof

After the stupendous success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif is busy working on Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan.

Recently, the actress took to her Twitter page to share a picture from her rehearsals which got us quite excited for some more sneak-peek...



Selfie Moment In the above picture, Aamir is seen clicking a selfie with Katrina and choreographer Prabhadheva. Well, we feel that there is going to be magic recreated on screen once again after Dhoom 3.

We Are Super Excited A source was earlier quoted as saying to Indian Express, "The rehearsals for the dance number have been happening for a couple of days. As Prabhudevaji's dance moves are always different than what we normally see in a dance song, both Aamir sir and Katrina madam are putting in lots of efforts to get all the moves bang on. The shoot for the song will start on January 14. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have already worked together in Dhoom 3 and have had a song together in that, so their chemistry is impeccable and that's adding zing to this dance number."

That's Just Not It! The same report also read that also Prabhudeva choreographed a song from Thugs of Hindostan that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. "It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir's dance direction," added the source.

Are You Listening? While speaking to IANS, Aamir had clarified that the movie isn't inspired by the Hollywood film 'Pirates Of The Caribean Sea.

He had said,"The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar. There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of the Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."



When Aamir Dropped A Bomb Aamir had said that the lead of the film is Fatima Sana Shaikh. "In Thugs of Hindostan, the central role is the girl who is being played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story of the film is about her." Post this revelation by him, there were reports that Katrina was miffed with Aamir.







Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali 2018 release.