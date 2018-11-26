 »   »   »  Aamir Khan APOLOGISES For Thugs Of Hindostan Failure; His HUGE REVELATION Has Piqued Our Curiosity

Aamir Takes Full Responsibility Of TOH’s Failure

"I take full responsibility for 'Thugs' not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that.

You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn't leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong," Aamir told reporters at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest.

Aamir Said He Is ‘Still Coping Up’ With The Film's Failure

"There are some people, who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn't like the people and we realise this.

"The audience, which came with so much expectation to watch my film, I want to apologise to them also that this time I couldn't entertain them. I am feeling very bad that we weren't able to entertain them," he added.

Aamir Is Looking Forward To China Release

Aamir said he is not comfortable discussing in public about the reasons why the film failed as he treats his movies like his babies and they would remain his ‘even if they fail'.

The actor says the film will now have its release in China next month and he looks forward to see how the film performs in the country.

Interestingly, At The Same Event Salute Writer Anjum Rajabali Revealed About Aamir’s Next Project

Anjum Rajabali, who was looking forward to work with Aamir Khan for his next Salute, revealed that the superstar was so ‘consumed' by his mammoth project ‘Mahabharata' that he could not do the film anymore.

Salute, which is reportedly now titled Saare Jaha Se Achcha, was earlier offered to Aamir. The film, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will now feature Shahrukh Khan.

We’re Curious!

"I have been very excited about the project. Like Aamir, I have been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also. Frankly speaking, I was very keen that Aamir do it and he, at that moment, had liked it," Anjum told reporters.

"We had discussed it a lot. We had a lot of hopes for it but unfortunately (there was) the larger project of 'Mahabharata', which he was consumed by," he added.

Aamir Was Left Speechless

Aamir, who was sitting right next to the writer exclaimed, "Oh my god!" as the actor had previously remained mum about his exit from the project.

According to reports, Aamir will soon begin work on Mahabharata, being developed as a seven-part long web series. The actor will be flying to the USA to work on the script and other technicalities of the big budget epic.

Aamir On Salute

Aamir said the film's script is wonderful and he was really looking forward to work in the film.

"It is a great script. 'Salute' is a wonderful script and I am a big fan of Rakesh (Sharma). It's a wonderful story and I feel sad that I was not able to do it, which is why I called up Shahrukh and told him it was a wonderful story and he should hear it. I am glad he liked it. All my best wishes for the project," the actor said