India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Attends The 'Producers Guild Of India' Meet With Wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan Attends The 'Producers Guild Of India' Meet With Wife Kiran Rao

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Thugs Of Hindostan star Aamir Khan attended a special meeting with the members of the Producer's Guild of India to discuss the steps that can be taken in making the film industry a safer place for women to work. Post the rise of the #MeToo movement in India, the Producers Guild of India decided to set up a committee to support the cause.

    Also Read: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Says 'Only Fat & Ugly Girls Do It For Attention'

    As an effect of the growing #MeToo movement, both Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao attended the special meeting of the PGI in Mumbai and gave their opinion about how to keep the industry safe and secure from the hands of the harassers.

    Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Producers Guild Of India

    Aamir Khan has always known to be an active contributor towards issues pertaining to the film fraternity and is always present to discuss matters related to the industry. With the ongoing #MeToo movement, the actor along with the producers proactively gave out measures to ensure a safe working environment for all members of the film fraternity and widely discussed the matter for several hours.

    The Producers Guild of India is headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and other members include Ramesh Sippy, Ekta Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Walked Out Of A Film To Support Flora Saini Against Sexual Harassment! #MeToo

    Read more about: aamir khan
    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue