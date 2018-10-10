 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Attends The 'Producers Guild Of India' Meet With Wife Kiran Rao

The Thugs Of Hindostan star Aamir Khan attended a special meeting with the members of the Producer's Guild of India to discuss the steps that can be taken in making the film industry a safer place for women to work. Post the rise of the #MeToo movement in India, the Producers Guild of India decided to set up a committee to support the cause.

As an effect of the growing #MeToo movement, both Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao attended the special meeting of the PGI in Mumbai and gave their opinion about how to keep the industry safe and secure from the hands of the harassers.

Aamir Khan has always known to be an active contributor towards issues pertaining to the film fraternity and is always present to discuss matters related to the industry. With the ongoing #MeToo movement, the actor along with the producers proactively gave out measures to ensure a safe working environment for all members of the film fraternity and widely discussed the matter for several hours.

The Producers Guild of India is headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and other members include Ramesh Sippy, Ekta Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

