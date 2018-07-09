English
Aamir Khan Called Rani Mukerji A 'Buddhi' After Watching Hichki & Here's How She Reacted!

    Rani Mukerji & Aamir Khan are one of the closest friends of the B-town and they have done three films together including Ghulam, Mangal Pandey and Talaash. In her recent interview with DNA, Rani, who made a comeback through Hichki, talks about the success of the film and what's the most flattering thing she heard from his industry friends post the release. While revealing what Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar said, Rani also revealed that Aamir Khan called her 'buddhi' and Rani wasn't upset at all! Wondering why? Read on to know..

    Rani On Heaping Praises For Hichki

    Speaking about the same, Rani said, "I remember Karan's (Johar) words. He told me, ‘You have performed like a veteran actor.' Javed (Akhtar) uncle called me after the screening and said he loved my performance in Hichki more than Black."

    Now You Know Why Aamir Called Rani A 'Buddhi'

    Rani further added, "Aamir (Khan) joked that I make for a good-looking buddhi because of the last scene where I'm an old woman. This is the kind of attention an actor craves for."

    Was Rani Confident About Hichki Success?

    Speaking about the same, Rani said, "Whenever I choose a script, I do it hoping that the audience will like it. But no one can predict to what extent it will be accepted. If we could do the predictions, then all our films would be hits. There would be no misses."

    What's Next For Rani?

    "I'm in the midst of deciding on my next. I have learnt from my past experiences. Now, I will sign on the dotted line only when I'm fully happy with the script from the first scene to the end."

    Is Rani Doing Any Film Out Of YRF?

    "No, not as of now. But there are a lot of scripts that I'm reading at present. If there's a script which I love outside the YRF banner, I'll obviously do it," said Rani.

