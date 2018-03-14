 »   »   » Aamir Khan Celebrates His Birthday With Thugs Of Hindostan Cast In Jodhpur!

While most of the stars take a day off on their birthday, Aamir Khan has decided otherwise and is busy shooting for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The actor rang in his 53rd birthday with the crew of Thugs Of Hindostan and reports state that Katrina and Fatima along with the crew threw a surprise party for him after the shoot was completed. Amitabh Bachchan could not be a part of the midnight celebrations as he was unwell and left to Mumbai a day before his birthday. Aamir opened up to HT by saying,



"It is going to be [a] working birthday for me. I'd be shooting in Jodhpur for the last schedule of Thugs of Hindostan. I'm very excited about how the film is shaping up, though none of us has seen the bits we've shot. Let's see how it turns out."



Reports are doing the rounds that Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan might clash with superstar Rajinikanth sand Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 and Aamir Khan talked about the clash as saying, "I am very flexible, when it concerns. There's no ego that I just have to release on a certain date. Agar mein hatt sakta hoon, toh hatt jaaoonga. Because a clash affects both films equally."



" Ultimately, we are all friends in the industry. So if we can help each other, we do. When Secret Superstar released, we clashed with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. When the first day collections came, I realised they were doing much better than us. I called Rohit the same evening and offered him screens that I'm not using. Mujhe screens rakh ke achaar thoda banana hai," he summed it up to HT.



