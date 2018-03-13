 »   »   » Here's Why Aamir Khan Is The Most Recognised Face In The World!

The recent past has been a testimony of the mass hysteria Aamir Khan and his work generates not just in India but the world over too.

The actor is not just a Superstar in India but also China. With the population of 1.4 billion and 1.35 billion in China and India respectively, Aamir Khan is undoubtedly the biggest Superstar in the world.

The record shattering earnings of his last 3 outings make for his films PK (2014), Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017), topping the list of Top 5 all time worldwide grossing Indian Films.

While Dangal earned a whopping 1908 crores in China while Secret Superstar raked in 874 crores at the Chinese box office, his first release in the neighbouring country opened to a thunderous response of 831 cr.

Aamir Khan emerged as the most watched non-Chinese actor in China, hence proving his stardom in the neighbouring nation.

Such is the unprecedented appeal of Aamir Khan that has his work garner a huge showcase across theatres of the World along with global audience base thronging to witness his magic on celluloid.

Speaking about the tremendous love he is garnered with from the adjacent nation, Aamir Khan said, "My popularity in China happened by accident. Not many people know that it all started with 3 Idiots (2009), which reached Chinese homes through piracy. I guess they really related with the subject of the education system. Then they followed my work, including PK, and even the TV show Satyamev Jayate. When Dangal released in China, they already knew me and my work.''

He added, ''Also, the reason why the films did such business in China is the sheer number of screens. In India, we have around 5,000 theatres, while in China there are 45,000. Even though there isn't as much difference in the population of the two countries (approx 1.35 billion in India and 1.4 billion in China). I play a cameo in Secret Superstar, even then the film was released by the exhibitors in 11,000 theatres in China. Just imagine the scale"

When bestowed with the title of World's Biggest Superstar, he says, "Yes, it's a fact that since India and China have the maximum number of people, if you're popular in these two countries, you already have close to three billion people liking you, which is half the world's population. America has around 650 million people, and all of Europe put together has around 750 million people. There's no comparison when it comes to India and China. On numbers, the West can't beat us."

Through his work Aamir Khan has brought India and China together, binding them with a common thread formed by Entertainment. Over the years, Aamir Khan has been the only actor to have received the tremendous love and appreciation for his films in China.

The actor has made it possible to resonate the mindset of the two nations, which is a rare phenomenon. With the love, acclaim and adulation from two of the most populated countries of the world, Aamir Khan enjoys a massive fandom which accounts for nearly half of the World's population, thus making him a Global favourite!

