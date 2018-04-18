 »   »   » Good Lord, Finally! Aamir Khan Explains His Character In-depth In Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan Further Stressed That TOH Has No Social Message

"Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There's no message in that." So there you go, folks! There is no social message in Thugs Of Hindostan, but all we gotta do is just sit back and enjoy the show.



Thug Life

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's novel 'Confessions of a Thug', a gang who terrorised the country by killing, maiming and looting people for money and other valuables.



Sir H.M Elliot's Also Recorded About The Thugs In His Book 'History of India'

"In the reign of that sultan [about 1290], some Thugs were taken in Delhi, and a man belonging to that fraternity was the means of about a thousand being captured. But not one of these did the sultan have killed. He gave orders for them to be put into boats and to be conveyed into the lower country, to the neighbourhood of Lakhnauti, where they were to be set free. The Thugs would thus have to dwell about Lakhnauti and would not trouble the neighbourhood of Delhi any more."



Grand Release & Starcast

Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

