 »   »   » Good Lord, Finally! Aamir Khan Explains His Character In-depth In Thugs Of Hindostan

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan leaves everything to suspense until the last minute and rarely talks about the character that he's playing on the silver screen during the shoot of the film. This time, the actor was in a seemingly good mood and opened up about his character in Thugs Of Hindostan by saying that his role is slippery, evil and despite all of that he's still entertaining and the audiences will love him.
Aamir Khan opened up by saying to a leading daily, "I'm playing a character who cannot be trusted at all, very opposite of Dangal. He's a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all - for money he can sell his mother out. He's like that. But (the character) is a very entertaining guy. So it's a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time."
Aamir Khan Further Stressed That TOH Has No Social Message
"Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There's no message in that." So there you go, folks! There is no social message in Thugs Of Hindostan, but all we gotta do is just sit back and enjoy the show.
Thug Life
Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's novel 'Confessions of a Thug', a gang who terrorised the country by killing, maiming and looting people for money and other valuables.
Sir H.M Elliot's Also Recorded About The Thugs In His Book 'History of India'
"In the reign of that sultan [about 1290], some Thugs were taken in Delhi, and a man belonging to that fraternity was the means of about a thousand being captured. But not one of these did the sultan have killed. He gave orders for them to be put into boats and to be conveyed into the lower country, to the neighbourhood of Lakhnauti, where they were to be set free. The Thugs would thus have to dwell about Lakhnauti and would not trouble the neighbourhood of Delhi any more."
Grand Release & Starcast
Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
