 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Gets Slammed For Posting A Picture With Daughter Ira Khan; Fans Call It 'Inappropriate'

Aamir Khan gets Trolled for sharing Fun Picture With Daughter Ira Khan; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Aamir Khan, who's loved by millions of fans, got slammed for sharing a picture with daughter Ira Khan. In the picture, daughter Ira is seen in a playful mood with Aamir Khan and it seems the picture didn't go well with Aamir's fans and they ended up bashing Aamir Khan for the same.

A user named @Ashiq Bhat wrote, "Kuch toh khauf khao Allah ka sir.. I respect you and your dedication towards your hard-work in acting. But this is unaccepted."

While another fan named @Shukoor Abid wrote, "Unexpected from you.... Nonpractice muslim=non muslim."

@Soumit Mohanty: "Love and decency are two different things. You've been born out of your mother's womb & drank her milk, that doesn't mean you should start rubbin' & divin' yourself on her." [sic]

Mueen Jan: "Sorry Aamir, I am ur fan but your daughter is Baligh (Adult) You can't play with her like that. Everything has a limit. Your daughter is in Bikini doesnt look good to me."

However many fans also came in support of Aamir Khan and called the picture 'adorable'.

@Neo Parekh: "It's nothing to do with any of us , stop giving negative comments and leave them alone ! Mind ur own business! Some people have a habit to find problems in others life !"

@Nonzy Imran: "They look super adorable. The chemistry bw daughter and father is very rare. I guess people with low comments here are the one who can't hold their tharki pan for their sisters and daughters or they would have seen nothing but a fun pic of them."

Asena Khan: "What dirty minds there is! How ridiculous! She is just his daughter! Please be respectful! Stop judging them! What ever, I love this father-daughter relationship."

It's really ridiculous & shameful to see celebrities being trolled for anything they do! We found the picture every bit adorable and we just hope fans stop moral-shaming actor on the basis of how they lead their life!