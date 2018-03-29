 »   »   » Mogul Or Osho? Has Aamir Khan Really Finalized Any Film After Thugs Of Hindostan? Here's The Truth!

Superstar Aamir Khan is currently focusing on his upcoming period drama "Thugs of Hindostan" and has not signed any other project, the actor's spokesperson today said. There were reports doing the rounds that Aamir has come on board for "Mogul" and "Osho".

"There are many speculations about Aamir Khan doing numerous projects, but currently he is doing only 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. He has not signed any other project. If and when he does he will make official announcement. Right now his focus is only on Thugs Of Hindostan," his spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was roped in for Mogul but owing to his clash with Bhushan Kumar, he walked out the film and since then rumours were rife that Aamir Khan might produce the film and he might rope in Salman Khan for the same.

The 53-year-old star has recently completed a shooting schedule of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie in Rajasthan. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, has recently said that watching the megastar on the big screen is 'a fulfilling experience', and also added that his superstardom can't be re-created.

Asked if working with Big B was surreal, Aamir, an admirer of the veteran actor, told media: "Watching Mr Bachchan on screen in a theatre... His aura, action, every nuance of his acting was such a fulfilling experience in cinema."

"I think the superstardom of Amitabh Bachchan can't be re-created. It is so unique, the charisma he has....I mean imagine, there was a time when seven of his films were running in the theatre for months. Films like Don, Mukaddar ka Sikandar and Trishul in the same year! He used to date clash with his own film!"

Inputs From PTI