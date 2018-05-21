 »   »   » Why Did Aamir Khan Refuse To Play Ranbir Kapoor’s Father In Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic?

Related Articles
Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has hit the right chord with the audience and the teaser of the film is only garnering love and praise from the audience.
We all know that Rajkumar Hirani shares a very warm bond with Sanjay Dutt as well as Aamr Khan and you will be surprised to know that before Paresh Rawal, Aamir Khan was offered to play the role of Ranbir's on-screen father i.e., the character of Sunil Dutt in the film. However the Superstar refused it and Mr Hirani reveals why!
Aamir Loved The Script Of Sanju
In an interview with Outlook, Rajkumar Hirani revealed, "Aamir (Khan) is a friend. Any script I write, I bounce it to him. When I narrated Sanju to him, he loved it and said, ‘Main bhi kuch karta hoon (I should also do something in it).'
Why Did He Refuse?
"Then I said, do this (Sunil Dutt's role). But he was already doing the role of an elderly man in Dangal (2016) around the same time." So that's why Aamir had to let go the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju.
Hirani Also Praised Ranbir’s Dedication
"Ranbir is so dedicated. If he was required for a 5 am shoot at a lonely place, his make-up man would be there at three. For a whole year, he was available for us all the time. And his dedication is finally showing."
Ranbir Has Created A Massive Furore
On a related note, fans are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's impeccable transformation for the film. The way Ranbir has gotten into Sanjay Dutt's shoes is worth praising and we're sure the film will break many records at the box-office.
Trailer To Be Out Soon..
Meanwhile, the makers are planning to launch the trailer later this month and the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 29. The film also casts Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koerala and Karishma Tanna in the key roles.
