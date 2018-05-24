 »   »   »  Aamir Khan REVEALS His First Salary For Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak & It Will Leave You Surprised!

Related Articles
When it comes to the names of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, you just can't miss Aamir Khan. Three decades ago, the actor took his first step in the film industry with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and since then has been giving us some of the biggest blockbusters with memorable roles.
Known as Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir has always managed to perfectly blend content with commercial value. Recently the superstar interacted with a group of journalists where he shared his fond memories about his debut film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', his first paycheck and much more-
Aamir's First Salary For His Debut Film
The superstar revealed, "I was paid 11,000 rupees for my first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I was paid 1,000 rupees per month. And, I think it took approximately one year to complete the film. Thank God there was no demonetization back then (laughs)."
His First Taste Of Stardom
"After 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, I did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognized me in public," Aamir further quipped.
On The Changing Times
Aamir said, "I know that films like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' if made today, would have been a massive hit because this is the kind of films that today's audience love. When I came to the film industry, I was a minority, a lone ranger. I was someone, doing films that I believed in, but the market, the host of other people did not believe in such films. Only a few of us did. I was constantly swimming against the tide. Now the time has changed. Now, these films are considered mainstream."
Aamir Doesn't Understand These Two Things
"I do not think about commercial and content driven film so sharply in my head. For me, a cinema should be good and I want it to be loved by as many people as possible. Now, 'good cinema' is considered as critically acclaimed, and 'loved by people' means commercially successful. These two are different things from outside...but these words don't enter my head."
Aamir Wants To Do Good Work
"As a creative person, I want to do good work. And I want more and more people to like my work. When I am trying to do these two things, it automatically translates into my work as commercial cinema and critically acclaimed cinema."
On Why He Agreed To Do A Film Like Talaash
Even after completing 30 years in the industry, Aamir says, "My thought process is still the same. When I am doing a film like 'Talaash' I know it will not be the biggest blockbuster of the year but I want to do that film because I believed in it."
