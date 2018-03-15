 »   »   » Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Has Stopped Charging Fee, But Has A Share In Profits!

Superstar Aamir Khan is considered something of a marketing genius in Bollywood but the actor says it has been years since he charged remuneration for his films.

The actor said if his films do well, he earns money and if they fail, he suffers losses. "Actually, I don't charge a fee. It has been years since I have stopped charging a fee. If my film earns less, I earn less and if my film makes more money, I make more money," the actor told reporters while discussing whether stars should take a pay cut.

Aamir had a great year with the extraordinary success of "Dangal" in China market, which was followed by an equally impressive box office run of "Secret Superstar".

The actor is currently shooting for "Thugs of Hindostan" in Jodhpur and flew here to be with his family.

"We had wonderful year in terms of success of 'Secret Superstar'. Also this year, I had the privileged of working with Mr Amitabh Bachchan on 'Thugs of Hindostan'," he said.

"I hope the work that we are doing on 'Thugs of Hindostan' turns out well and people like the film upon its release. As I am working with Amitji for the first time, I hope it turns out to be the most memorable film," he added.

There is a lot of curiosity surrounding his dream project "Mahabharatha" but the actor is not ready to share details just yet.

"There are a number of things I am working on and as soon as I am clear about what I am doing... I will tell you," he said.

Competition with contemporaries -- Shahrukh and Salman -- is a question that the actor often faces but like always Aamir had a clever reply ready.

"I don't think I am competitive at all with them and I don't think they are either. We all are doing our own stuff. If I am competing with anybody, then it is with myself. I challenge myself to do better work. I feel happy when I see other people's good work," he said.

The actor made his Instagram debut yesterday with a picture of his mother Zeenat Hussain. Aamir said his wife Kiran Rao likes the medium and that's why he decided to be a part of it.

"I am here because of my mother. So I have put her image on Instagram first. I felt I should put her image as whatever I am today is because of her. Kiran is using Instagram and she has enjoyed the process so I thought I will try it too," he added.

Kiran surprised Aamir by receiving him at the airport.

