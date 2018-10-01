 »   »   »  If Raj Kapoor Was An Institution In Filmmaking, Krishnaji Was An Institution In Living Life: Aamir

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, is no more. She breathed her last on Monday (1 October) morning after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 87. Her son Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and told PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."

After her demise, condolences from Bollywood to the Kapoor family have been pouring in since morning. Aamir Khan wrote, "If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji."

Anupam Kher

"‏Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti."🙏

Tusshar @TusshKapoor



"RIP.....a life most gracefully cherished and endured in equal measure! #KrishnaRajKapoorJi."

Amjad Ali Khan

"Deepest condolences to the respected Kapoor family on the sad demise of the gracious #KrishnaRajKapoorji May her soul rest in peace @chintskap." 🙏🙏

Raveena Tandon

" .🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap."

Soha Ali Khan

"I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family."

Farah Khan



"Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace."

Also Read: Remembering Krishna Raj Kapoor: These Rare Photos Of Her Will Make You Emotional!