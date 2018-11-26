English
 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Turns Obelix & Kiran Rao As Getafix; Azad's Asterix-Themed Party Looks Too Much Fun!

Aamir Khan Turns Obelix & Kiran Rao As Getafix; Azad's Asterix-Themed Party Looks Too Much Fun!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Despite all his professional commitments, Aamir Khan never fails to spend some quality time with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan. We often see them going together on family-trips and sharing some adorable vacation pictures. Recently, Aamir took to his Instagram page to share clicks of him dressed as Obelix, Kiran donning Getafix and Azad dressed as Asterix for a costume party. A glimpse and those pictures and we bet you won't stop going 'aww' over them-

    Meet The Asterix Family

    Aamir Khan captioned this picture as, "Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!"

    Just Look At Aamir!

    "Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose," Aamir's caption left us in splits.

    This Is Epic

    Aamir wrote, "And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!!"

    On the work front, Aamir Khan's last film, Thugs Of Hindostan failed to work its charm at the box office. The actor is yet to officially announce his next film. Meanwhile, recently, there were rumors that the superstar might team up for 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan for a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

    ALSO READ: Why Aamir Khan Suggested Rakesh Sharma Biopic To Shahrukh Khan?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue