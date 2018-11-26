 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Turns Obelix & Kiran Rao As Getafix; Azad's Asterix-Themed Party Looks Too Much Fun!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Despite all his professional commitments, Aamir Khan never fails to spend some quality time with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan. We often see them going together on family-trips and sharing some adorable vacation pictures. Recently, Aamir took to his Instagram page to share clicks of him dressed as Obelix, Kiran donning Getafix and Azad dressed as Asterix for a costume party. A glimpse and those pictures and we bet you won't stop going 'aww' over them-
Meet The Asterix Family
Aamir Khan captioned this picture as, "Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!"
Just Look At Aamir!
"Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose," Aamir's caption left us in splits.
This Is Epic
Aamir wrote, "And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!!"
On the work front, Aamir Khan's last film, Thugs Of Hindostan failed to work its charm at the box office. The actor is yet to officially announce his next film. Meanwhile, recently, there were rumors that the superstar might team up for 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan for a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.
