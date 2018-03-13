 »   »   » Aamir Khan Was In Love With Sridevi; She Was His Number One Favourite

A Magazine Had Asked Me To Do A Shoot With Sridevi

"I've been an absolutely huge fan of Sridevi. She was my number one favourite. I told Boney [Kapoor] fairly recently that when I was new in the industry, a magazine asked me to do a shoot with Sridevi.''

I Was In Love With Her

''I can't tell you how nervous I was. In my heart, I was so afraid that when I would come in front of her, she would understand in two seconds that this boy is in love with her. I was smitten, totally."

Aamir Deeply Disturbed By The Untimely Demise Of Sridevi

Aamir Khan had posted on his social media account, "I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Sridevi.I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma'am, we will always remember you with love and respect."

The Superstar Knows How Sridevi Got Drowned

Trade Analyst Komal Nahata revealed Aamir Khan's words in his blog. He wrote, ''Over the telephone, Boney and Aamir got talking about the unfortunate demise when the former started to recount the chain of events in brief, leading to the horrifying end. Hearing this, Aamir instantly recalled how a very dear friend of his had, a couple of years ago, almost lost his wife in the bathtub."

The Same Incident Happened With Aamir's Friend's Wife

''It had so happened that Aamir's close friend was on a holiday abroad, with his wife. While there, the wife had one day gone to the bathroom for a bath in the tub. Not having much to do, the husband, after a while, entered the bathroom, wanting to chat with the wife while she bathed in the tub.''

She Was Suffering From Low Blood Pressure

''To his shock, he saw about half his wife's face, including the nose, submerged in the water. Calling her out by her name, the man saw her stare at him blankly and make some feeble sounds. Wondering what was happening, the man shouted out to his wife, ran towards her and still screaming her name, pulled her out of the bathtub.''

"What had happened," said Aamir to Boney, "was that my friend's wife suffered from low blood pressure, and when she lay in the bathtub in extremely hot water, with her entire body, except her head, in the water, the blood pressure went further down.''