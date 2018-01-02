 »   »   » Aanand L Rai On Zero: The Film's USP Is Shahrukh Khan's Performance

ZERO Title announcement | Shahrukh Khan | Watch Public Reaction | Anushka | Katrina Kaif |FilmiBeat

Director Aanand L Rai, who unveiled the title of his Shahrukh Khan starrer , says their film Zero celebrates the incompleteness in people. SRK will be seen in an unusual avatar - that of a dwarf in the movie.

"I wanted to celebrate 'Zero', I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and 'Zero' comes from there," Rai says in an interview with PTI.

The actor and the director yesterday took to the social media to give a sneak peak into the movie. Rai says they are still in the middle of making the film but decided to unveil the title on popular demand as there was a lot of curiosity surrounding Shahrukh's role.



"Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans."



"They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it (dwarf part) will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film's USP is Shah Rukh's performance," he says.



The film is set to be released on December 21 this year. Rai promised that they will keep sharing details about the film at regular intervals.



"There should be a synergy between the makers and the audience. I don't want to create a gap. I need encouragement from the audience as you feel positive at work. It is very hectic but it is keeping us happy."



The teaser starts with adjectives like 'Paagal' (mad), 'Aashiq', 'Makaar' (schemer), 'Shayar' (poet), which hints at the various shades of SRK's part in the movie. Rai says Shahrukh is a 'sure' actor and likes to keep things on edge.



"I think I can do something like this only with a great actor like Shahrukh. He is a very sure actor, he knows what he is doing and getting into. He has got a maker in him and likes to put things on edge and this is a brilliant thing.



"I can ask for anything from this actor. With words like 'pagal', 'shayar' and 'aashiq'.. I think this is how we are in real life, a combination of different emotions."



The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.



