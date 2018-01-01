 »   »   » AWW! Aaradhya Bachchan Gets GOOFY With Amitabh Bachchan; Celebrates New Year With Navya Naveli Nanda

2017 came to an end yesterday and while, most B-town celebrities are in joyous mood and ushered in the New year with their near and dear ones at exotic locations around the world, the Bachchans chose to stay back in Mumbai and celebrated new year at their home!

Amitabh Bachchan shared two beautiful pictures of his lovely granddaughters - Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda and we can't decide which one is cuter. Have a look at their pictures below..

How Sweet Is That! Amitabh Bachchan writes, "The family sits out in the ‘angan' my most favoured destination in the house .. the wife has decorated the table and the food .. it is intimate and warm and delicious .. the grand children are there in smiles and affection .. and what more can one ever desire." Aaradhya Gets Goofy He further wrote, "And the little one removes here ‘tiara' hair band , places it on her Dada ji's head and finds it hilarious..the happiest of new years .. and more" Here's What Aaradhya Did For Her Family In New Year "She designs gentle decorative cards for all and presents little gifts for us .. urging everyone to open the gift and give opinion on it," wrote Big B, while describing cuteness of Aaradhya. Too Cute To Handle We're so thankful to Big B for sharing such cute pictures of Aaradhya on his blog as it just warmed up the cockles of our hearts. Couple Goals! A few days ago, Big B shared an adorable picture with wife Jaya Bachchan, in which they are seen laughing at something while having their morning tea-time conversation.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Aamir Khan's much-awaited film, Thugs Of Hindostan. For the first time, Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space and we're helluva excited for their collaboration.

Apart from Big B & Aamir, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in the Thugs Of Hindostan.