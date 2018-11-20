English
 Aaradhya Bachchan Makes A Handmade CROWN For Her Mommy; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets All Emotional!

Aaradhya Bachchan Makes A Handmade CROWN For Her Mommy; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets All Emotional!

    Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved mother-daughter duos of B-town. And why not? The way Aishwarya speaks about Aaradhya always has her fans gushing about the both of them. Aishwarya has said ample number of times that for her, Aaradhya will always be her first priority and her happiness will always spin around her. In her latest Instagram post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of Aaradhya's handmade crown and it's every bit cute!

    Aishwarya Gets Happily Emotional

    Aishwaraya shared this picture on Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "A SURPRISE...made by MY WORLD for me today. LOVE YOU MY DARLING AARADHYA and THANK YOU for the MOST PRECIOUS crown EVERRRRRRR." [sic]

    Aishwarya's Post On Her Father's Birth Anniversary

    Aishwarya also shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya with the photograph her late dad Krishna Raj Rai and captioned it as saying, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY DADDY-AJJA. Pranam and Craving Blessings on your Birthday." [sic]

    Aaradhya Turns 7

    Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan threw a grand birthday party for Aaradhya and it was attended by her family members, friends and Aaradhya's little friends.

    Aaradhya's Birthday Dinner

    This picture is from Aaradhya's birthday dinner, hosted by Aishwarya & Abhishek. Needless to say that the picture is filled with love and happiness, as it's pretty visible on their faces.

    Aishwarya On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. She will be paired opposite her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan. The duo was last seen together in Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

