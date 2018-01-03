 »   »   » ADORABLE DOLL! Aaradhya Bachchan Smiles For The Paparazzi; Spotted With Yummy Mummy Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan SMILES for camera; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Aaradhya Bachchan is just six and has her own fan following. The lovely daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has learnt to handle paparazzi at such a tender age.

Recently, Aaradhya was spotted with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and father Abhishek Bachchan outside a restaurant in the city. Check out their beautiful pictures below.

Such A Cutie Aaradhya Bachchan was looking like a doll when she stepped out with her parents. Don't miss to see the adorable smile on her face! They Are Inseparable Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure to take her daughter Aaradhya along, everywhere she goes. In an interview to Subhash K Jha (First Post), Aishwarya had revealed that she has a soul connect with Aaradhya. My Day Begins & Ends With Aaradhya Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her. I Wonder How I Lived Before Aaradhya Her constant presence in my life is not even something I consciously think about it. It's just there! And I wonder how I lived before she was born. Only a parent would understand how I feel. Everything Is Secondary Now To me my world changed the day Aaradhya was born. Everything is the same around me. But she has changed the way I look at the world. The world that I now occupy with my daughter is my reality. Everything else is a secondary. I Just Want To See Her Happy In an interview to a leading film magazine, Aishwarya had said, ''I'm here to be her mom in a way, which I'm discovering on a day to day basis. I just want to see her happy, healthy and grow to be a secure person. A person who is comfortable being herself. The way she sees the world right now, she sees Utopia. And I experience it through her eyes. It's pure, it's God-like. You see God through your child and that's what you want to experience for her, with her and through her. On Being A Strict Mother There's no rule book that you walk around with. Knowingly or unknowingly you give to your child what you've imbibed and what you've been inculcated with. That's what goes on from generation to generation. If it means guiding her to the best of my ability, I do. If it involves, giving her a direction, I will most definitely give that. I've received it so I will give that to her. On The Work Front Aishwarya Rai is all set to rock the silver screen again with her work in the movie Fanne Khan.

