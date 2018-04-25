 »   »   » Aaradhya Bachchan Takes Abhishek Bachchan By Surprise As He Returns To Office After Two Months!

Awww!

Aaradhya left a loving note that reads 'I love you, Papa' and it's everything cute. Abhishek Bachchan is indeed a blessed father to have a such sweet daughter like Aaradhya.

PS: Can you spot an old picture of Aaradhya in his post? That's also no less cuter than the note, isn't it?

When Abhishek Talked About Aaradhya's Future...

Earlier, when Abhishek Bachchan was engrossed in Twitter live chat with his fans, he had revealed that he would be happy with whatever career his daughter Aaradhya chooses in the future.

Here's What He Had Said:

"I would like my daughter to do whatever she chooses to do and whatever she loves to do. As a kid I was told to do what made me happy and I want her to do what makes her happy. Whatever it is I will be happy."

Aish Or Aaradhya? Who Would Abhishek Choose?

When a fan asked Abhishek Bachchan to choose one between Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya, he denied to do so and said, "I love both equally. You can't choose between your wife and your daughter. So I love both equally,"

Abhishek On Aaradhya

Speaking about Aaradhya, Abhishek was once quoted as saying, "She's great fun. She's such a blessing, we can't thank God enough for her. She's really a sweet child."

Abhishek, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan wrapped the shoot of the film in Kashmir.