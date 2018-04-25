 »   »   » Aaradhya Bachchan Takes Abhishek Bachchan By Surprise As He Returns To Office After Two Months!

Related Articles
Abhishek Bachchan is one doting dad. Though Aaradhya Bachchan is spotted more often with mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it's always a treat to our eyes to see the camaraderie of Abhishek & Aaradhya. Aaradhya, who's six years old now, took her father by surprise when he returned to his office after good two months.
Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "When you get back to office after over 2 months and the daughter has left you a note.#mydaughterbestest." Want to know what Aaradhya has written in the note? Keep reading!
Awww!
Aaradhya left a loving note that reads 'I love you, Papa' and it's everything cute. Abhishek Bachchan is indeed a blessed father to have a such sweet daughter like Aaradhya.
PS: Can you spot an old picture of Aaradhya in his post? That's also no less cuter than the note, isn't it?
When Abhishek Talked About Aaradhya's Future...
Earlier, when Abhishek Bachchan was engrossed in Twitter live chat with his fans, he had revealed that he would be happy with whatever career his daughter Aaradhya chooses in the future.
Here's What He Had Said:
"I would like my daughter to do whatever she chooses to do and whatever she loves to do. As a kid I was told to do what made me happy and I want her to do what makes her happy. Whatever it is I will be happy."
Aish Or Aaradhya? Who Would Abhishek Choose?
When a fan asked Abhishek Bachchan to choose one between Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya, he denied to do so and said, "I love both equally. You can't choose between your wife and your daughter. So I love both equally,"
Abhishek On Aaradhya
Speaking about Aaradhya, Abhishek was once quoted as saying, "She's great fun. She's such a blessing, we can't thank God enough for her. She's really a sweet child."
Abhishek, On The Work Front
On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan wrapped the shoot of the film in Kashmir.
