 »   »   » Aashiqui 3: Sidharth Malhotra Is Open To Work With Ex Alia Bhatt But The Script Is Still A Mystery!

If you folks jog down your memory, you would recollect that Sidharth Malhotra and Ali Bhatt had come on board for the third installment of the popular 'Aashiqui' franchise.
However lately, there was a strong buzz in the town that the film might get shelved after Sidharth- Alia's alleged break-up. Also there hasn't been any update from the maker's side too. But now it looks like the two exes are not letting their emotional turmoil to take over their professional commitments...
Let Bygones By Bygones
While the frank and the outspoken Mahesh Bhatt had refused to comment on Aashiqui 3 at an event, Sidharth Malhotra recently dropped a hint that this film is very much on the cards.
Sid Says He And Alia Are On Board For Aashiqui 3
A PTI report quoted him as saying, "Of course, we all are on board. It is taking time from the writing point of time, the director and producer have to agree on the script. It is a mystery to me as well."
Working On Aashiqui 3 Would Be A Great Thing
He further added, "It will be a great thing to be working on this film. I have never worked with Bhatts so looking forward to this."
Meanwhile, Sid Is Quite Excited About Captain Batra Biopic
He said, "This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army. I won't say he is a personality that everybody knows but I felt it was a story that needed to be told. I found his story fascinating."
There's Pressure
He further added, "Movies have a great impact, they live for long. There is a pressure of living up to the idea of what their son has done. That is why we are taking more time to start the film. We want to work properly on the story. It is not a fictitious story that I want to jump into it."
Coming back to Aashiqui 3, Sid was quoted as saying to one of his earlier interviews, "I was approached a while ago. It's a great franchise, I loved Aashiqui 2 and I've worked with both its director Mohit Suri and Alia. We are waiting to get it all on paper. We want to present a better version of the franchise. Once we finish our prior commitments we will start on Aashiqui 3."
Simultaneously, there are rumours about Sid- Alia being a part of Sadak 2! While the makers are keeping mum on both these projects, the fate of Aashiqui 3 and Sadak 2 is a mystery to us as well!