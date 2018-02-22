 »   »   » Aashiqui 3: Sidharth Malhotra Is Open To Work With Ex Alia Bhatt But The Script Is Still A Mystery!

Let Bygones By Bygones

While the frank and the outspoken Mahesh Bhatt had refused to comment on Aashiqui 3 at an event, Sidharth Malhotra recently dropped a hint that this film is very much on the cards.



Sid Says He And Alia Are On Board For Aashiqui 3

A PTI report quoted him as saying, "Of course, we all are on board. It is taking time from the writing point of time, the director and producer have to agree on the script. It is a mystery to me as well."



Working On Aashiqui 3 Would Be A Great Thing

He further added, "It will be a great thing to be working on this film. I have never worked with Bhatts so looking forward to this."



Meanwhile, Sid Is Quite Excited About Captain Batra Biopic

He said, "This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army. I won't say he is a personality that everybody knows but I felt it was a story that needed to be told. I found his story fascinating."



There's Pressure

He further added, "Movies have a great impact, they live for long. There is a pressure of living up to the idea of what their son has done. That is why we are taking more time to start the film. We want to work properly on the story. It is not a fictitious story that I want to jump into it."

