 »   »   »  Aayush Sharma On Loveyatri: I Didn't Want To Do A 9 To 5 Job!

On Changing The Name From Loveratri To Loveyatri

"The film will not hurt anyone's sentiments. There is not one double meaning dialogue in the film, it only talks about culture. Something or some elements had a problem. I don't want to win the box office with a controversy," said Aayush Sharma.



'I'm Not Publicity Hungry, I Have Enough Publicity!'

"I don't think getting controversy or adding tension would have worked in my favour. I am not publicity hungry. I have enough publicity through the film. I don't need unnecessary attention and I don't want anybody else to get the attention, so if you have a problem, we will change it (title). So, we gave up on the title and it is ok."



'I Received Lots Of Love By People During The Promotions!'

"The kind of love we are getting I feel lucky as a debutante. When I used to go for promotions and I used to wonder do people even know who I am? Slowly it started as a lukewarm welcome to good to an amazing welcome," said a happy Aayush Sharma.



Loveyatri Grand Release

Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2018. The movie is co-produced by Salman Khan under his home production banner SK Films.

