Aayush Sharma On Loveyatri: I Didn't Want To Do A 9 To 5 Job!

By
    Aayush Sharma and Wazira Hussain are gearing up for the release of their debut Loveyatri and the actor opened up by saying that he didn't want to do a 9 to 5 job nor was he interested in politics. He stated that he was always interested in movies and when Loveyatri was offered, he wrapped it up with both the hands.

    "I was clear I did not want to do a 9am to 5pm job. I wanted to stay away from politics. As a viewer, I would look at the films and say, 'Wow, what a beautiful world'. There were people who told me I should take up acting, do TV serials and ads. But I never gave it a serious thought," said Aayush Sharma to DNA.

    On Changing The Name From Loveratri To Loveyatri

    "The film will not hurt anyone's sentiments. There is not one double meaning dialogue in the film, it only talks about culture. Something or some elements had a problem. I don't want to win the box office with a controversy," said Aayush Sharma.

    'I'm Not Publicity Hungry, I Have Enough Publicity!'

    "I don't think getting controversy or adding tension would have worked in my favour. I am not publicity hungry. I have enough publicity through the film. I don't need unnecessary attention and I don't want anybody else to get the attention, so if you have a problem, we will change it (title). So, we gave up on the title and it is ok."

    'I Received Lots Of Love By People During The Promotions!'

    "The kind of love we are getting I feel lucky as a debutante. When I used to go for promotions and I used to wonder do people even know who I am? Slowly it started as a lukewarm welcome to good to an amazing welcome," said a happy Aayush Sharma.

    Loveyatri Grand Release

    Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2018. The movie is co-produced by Salman Khan under his home production banner SK Films.


