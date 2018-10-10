 »   »   »  Abhijeet Bhattacharya Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Says 'Only Fat & Ugly Girls Do It For Attention'

I Was Not Born At That Time, Says Abhijeet Bhattacharya!!

"Somebody told me over the call. I was not born at that time. I have never gone to pubs in my life. You'll never find me at any page 3 or filmy parties. My name sells. If someone's benefiting from it, good. Sometimes earning their bread and butter with my name, it's fine," said Abhijeet Bhattacharya to Indian Express.

I Don't Give Importance To Such People!

"I don't know against whom should I take action. Why should I give attention to that person? You are giving it importance not me."

They're All Just Fat & Ugly Women Who Are Coming Out, They Want Attention

"Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people. Koi mota hai koi patla hai. No one deserves (the attention). Just to grab some attention they are coming out. Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn't born at that time," he summed it up with a laugh.

Here's What The Woman Said Against Abhijeet Bhattacharya

"Abhijeet Bhattacharya grabbed me by wrist and pulled me closer for refusing to dance or get intimate with him," she the woman on Facebook.

It Happened At The Anticlock Nightclub!

"This was the summer of 1998, at the Anticlock - a nightclub in Hotel Hindustan International, Kolkata - a place most of us Flight Attendants would frequent to unwind. He was a friend of my roomie Shireen Singh that night. While she lay curled up in bed at the crew hotel (The Park) she asked me to inform Abhijeet (who was waiting at the hotel lobby) that she'd join him in a bit."

He Was Interested In Dancing With Me

"This was the first time I was talking to him, I ain't a star struck or star crazy chick at all, so delivering the message was no big deal and I went about doing my thing. As I proceeded to take the dance floor, Sanjay Dutta (the inhouse DJ) was playing the grooviest music. Abhijeet came closer and wanted to dance with me, with no intent to get into any dialogue with him, I just turned my back and started dancing looking at the mirror. Minutes later we decided to go pub crawling and left for Anticlock, HHI."

He Called Me A Bitch & Tried To Kiss Me

"Oblivious to the fact that he followed me here, He twists my wrist, pulling me towards him and screaming in my ear, 'bitch what do you think of yourself, wait till I teach you a lesson', almost kissing and nibbling me on my left ear. I pushed him and ran to the DJ console to get him to shut the music down."

The Asian Age Covered The Story Back Then On The Front Page

"The hotel knew me well and backed me up Abhijeet was banned from visiting HHI for a month, the Asian Age covered the story with my reference and photo on the front page," she summed it up.