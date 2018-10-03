 »   »   »  Abhijeet Bhattacharya INSULTS Shahrukh Khan; Says SRK Has Hurt His Self-respect Owing To THIS Reason

Abhijeet Attacks SRK

"I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shahrukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance," said the singer.

Abhijeet Reveals What Went Wrong Between Him & SRK

Speaking of the bitterness between his and Shahrukh Khan, he said, "It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shahrukh. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers.

The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Tana. It was my voice. But it wasn't shown anywhere."

He Further Added..

"The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?"

In 2012, Abhijeet Had Vowed To Never Sing For SRK Again

While speaking to TOI, he had said, "Folks still fondly remember the Chalte Chalte, Yes Boss and Main Hoon Na numbers. It is these songs that have immortalised Shahrukh. I will never sing for him again."

He Wanted SRK To Apologize..

When asked if he will ever patch up with SRK, he had said, "Sorry bol do! When you can make up with Farah Khan, whose husband tweeted rubbish about you, then there should be no problem with a simple man like me.

