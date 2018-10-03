 »   »   »  Abhijeet Bhattacharya INSULTS Shahrukh Khan; Says SRK Has Hurt His Self-respect Owing To THIS Reason

Related Articles
Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sung many popular songs for Shahrukh Khan. From Yes Boss to Main Hoon Na, most of the songs, which Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang for SRK ruled the chartbuster. At the recent event India Today Safaigiri Summit and Awards 2018, while talking to media, Abhijeet Bhattacharya insulted Shahrukh Khan and went on to say that he has made Shahrukh Khan, a superstar and now when, he has stopped singing for SRK, the latter has come down to songs like 'Lungi Dance.' Read his explosive statement right here..
Abhijeet Attacks SRK
"I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shahrukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance," said the singer.
Abhijeet Reveals What Went Wrong Between Him & SRK
Speaking of the bitterness between his and Shahrukh Khan, he said, "It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shahrukh. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers.
The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Tana. It was my voice. But it wasn't shown anywhere."
He Further Added..
"The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?"
In 2012, Abhijeet Had Vowed To Never Sing For SRK Again
While speaking to TOI, he had said, "Folks still fondly remember the Chalte Chalte, Yes Boss and Main Hoon Na numbers. It is these songs that have immortalised Shahrukh. I will never sing for him again."
He Wanted SRK To Apologize..
When asked if he will ever patch up with SRK, he had said, "Sorry bol do! When you can make up with Farah Khan, whose husband tweeted rubbish about you, then there should be no problem with a simple man like me.
How SRK Will React To His Latest Statements?
We have to wait and watch, if SRK will react to his explosive statements or will give him a royal ignore.
What’s You View On The Same?
Got anything to say about Abhijeet-SRK's fiasco? Tell us in the comments section below!
