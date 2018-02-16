 »   »   » Abhinay Deo: The Moment I Read The Script, I Knew That Blackmail Was The Film I Wanted To Make Next!

After the success of Aamir Khan Productions' 'Delhi Belly', Abhinay Deo returns as the director of a yet another quirky comedy 'Blackmail'. Abhinay Deo took a long seven-year period to pick up his next comedy directorial after Delhi Belly, as the filmmaker wished to get the right script which would match up to his debut directorial.

Talking about the same, director Abhinay Deo said, "Delhi Belly was an amazing script, and after the massive success of the film, I was looking for a script that would be at par if not better, and then finally 47 scripts and 6 years later I found the one. The moment I read the script, I knew that Blackmail was the film I wanted to make next."



Starring Irrfan Khan in the lead, the teaser of 'Blackmail' released on Valentine's day and took the internet by storm. Showcasing a bare-chested Irrfan Khan running around the streets in nothing more than boxer shorts, the teaser intrigued the audience to know the story of a man covering his face with a bra and panty paper bag.



With the National award winner Irrfan Khan, comedy seems to have become a favourite genre with T-Series' produced Hindi Medium fetching him this year's Filmfare Award for the Best Actor (Male). Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.



Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackmail directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.



