 »   »   »  A Guy Shamed & Blamed Abhishek Bachchan For Manmarziyaan's FAILURE: The Actor FIRES Back At Him

Abhishek Bachchan made a comeback, after a good two years, in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. Though the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it couldn't save the film from becoming a flop! Seeing Manmarziyaan's box office performance, a Twitterati shamed and blamed Abhishek Bachchan for its failure and here's how AB shut the troll! We gotta say that one just cannot troll AB at all times, and his latest tweet is a proof to that!
Here’s What A Guy Wrote For Abhishek
@DrHarshKale "#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!" [sic]
Here’s How AB Reacted
"And for your kind information ( and I'm sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It's called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best."
AB Shut The Troll Like A Pro!
He also wrote, "And to end with.... One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a "star kid". Have a good day and here's hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts."
Here’s How The Troller Reacted To AB’s Reply
"It's my personal opinion! Don't count it if you don't want to! Perhapsit has rattled you, making it rather significant..LOL! Why should I behave a trade analyst, when there are many out there. However, being a die-hard fan of art, I tend to have "honest" opinions! GD AB Jr!" [sic]
Did you like Abhishek Bachchan's way of dealing with trolls? Do let us know in the comments section below.