 »   »   »  A Guy Shamed & Blamed Abhishek Bachchan For Manmarziyaan's FAILURE: The Actor FIRES Back At Him

Here’s What A Guy Wrote For Abhishek

@DrHarshKale "#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!" [sic]



Here’s How AB Reacted

"And for your kind information ( and I'm sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It's called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best."



AB Shut The Troll Like A Pro!

He also wrote, "And to end with.... One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a "star kid". Have a good day and here's hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts."



Here’s How The Troller Reacted To AB’s Reply

"It's my personal opinion! Don't count it if you don't want to! Perhapsit has rattled you, making it rather significant..LOL! Why should I behave a trade analyst, when there are many out there. However, being a die-hard fan of art, I tend to have "honest" opinions! GD AB Jr!" [sic]



