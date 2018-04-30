 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan Confesses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became VERY INSECURE After The Birth Of Aaradhya!

Abhishek Reveals What Made Aishwarya Insecure

Abhishek reveals when Aishwarya made a comeback to the silver screen after the birth of Aaradhya, she was all insecure and said, "When she came back (to movies), she went through the same insecurities of ‘Am I gonna be able to do?'. ‘Am I gonna pick up where I left off?' ‘I am gonna climb that mountain again?'"

How Aishwarya Reacted When Abhishek Took Two Years’ Break?

Speaking about the same, Abhishek said, "I didn't say I don't wanna be an actor anymore, I just said I need to change the kind of films I am doing. It took two years for me to get the right film, that I perceived to be the right film... How was it on the family? I spoke to them, I told them and they were very supportive..."

Aishwarya Was All Supportive

"They were okay with it. I think somewhere they were like ‘Okay, one year has gone by, what is this guy doing? I think that's a parental instinct. My wife was fine because I walk my family through everything I do so they are on the same page," he added.

Abhishek Also Revealed He & Anurag Had A 'Patchy Past'

Speaking about working with Anurag Kashyap for the first time, Abhishek said, "I have never worked with Anurag. And we've had a bit of a patchy past, which thankfully is behind us now. We've all grown up now and matured since."

How Abhishek & Anurag Came On Board Together?

"So I said ‘Okay' and I think that's when I realized I was ready to get back in front of the camera. It's because I had no baggage of ‘Okay, this is fine' or ‘I don't know if Anurag is going to get along with me and if I'm going to get along with him.' It was fine."

Did Anurag Make Abhishek Bachchan Uncomfortable?

"He's a voice. He's an interesting voice. I am ready to hear this. It also ticked off another box that okay, he's going to make me really uncomfortable. And I really wanted to be in that space.

Then Anurag came in. He just blew me away. The perspective he brought on the script jumped up to me. Dare I say, it's possibly the first time I saw a pure director's contribution to a script."

What Happened When Abhishek Tasted Stardom For The First Time? Read His Interesting Story!

"Adi (Aditya Chopra) had kept a party. We had this huge party. When I walked through the lobby for the first time, people started running towards me. I wasn't used to that. I think that was my first brush with, if I dare say, stardom.

I remember very early in the morning when the party got over.

"We didn't have a car or anything. So from the Marriott to my house is a five minute walk. So I decided to walk. A very young Arjun Kapoor was with me, who was still an assistant and a dear friend of mine.

And Esha Deol, one of my colleagues on the film. And we walked from the Marriott to my house. During that walk, Mumbai was waking up and I was this rockstar you know, I've given my hit."

He Added..

"And I've arrived, you know. I had this swag, chest was out. People were stopping their car, coming out, asking for autographs. People were stopping and waving and I was just like... ‘Dude, move aside. I'm here.'

I ring the door bell and my dad opened the door. And he said, ‘Beta aa gaya?' And I said, ‘Amitabh Bachchan?' Deflated right there."