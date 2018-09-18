 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Like Aaradhya Getting Papped; Says, 'Let Her Grow Up & Decide'!

Just like Saif-Kareena's son Taimur, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doting daughter Aaradhya too is a hot favourite with the paparazzi. No matter wherever she is headed with her mommy dearest, the little girl often finds her pictures splashed all over the media. Unfortunately, there are few instances when the mother-daughter duo have found themselves getting trolled for these pictures; blame it on the social media bullies!

During the promotions of his latest release 'Manmarziyaan' when Filmibeat caught up with Abhishek Bachchan and asked him about the growing trend of celebrity kids getting papped, here's what the actor had to say-

The Paparazzi Culture Is Here To Stay Abhishek said, "When I was growing up, we didn't have that amount of media around. But it is what it is. It's here to stay. There's nothing that you can do about it." Abhishek Has A Request For The Shutterbug "I request them to leave the children alone. Let them just grow up normally and have a normal childhood. They (the kids) don't understand what's going around." 'It's Not Aaradhya's Choice' Speaking about the constant media attention on his daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek said, "Aishwarya and I decided to be actors. We decided to step into this world. It's not Aaradhya's choice. She's our child. Let her grow up and decide. Then it's okay." 'You Just Have To Learn To Deal With It' He further added, "Let the children just be. They are too young. Let them have a normal life. That would be my request which I know would not happen. This is what it is. Now, you just have to learn to deal with it."

Meanwhile recently in a interview with a leading daily, Abhishek revealed that his wife Aishwarya is quite good at keeping Aaradhya grounded. The actor was quoted as saying, "We have tried to keep things as normal as possible for her. Her mother teaches her all of that. Aishwarya is very good at keeping Aaradhya grounded."

Further revealing that Aaradhya is blissfully unaware of the fact that she comes from film royalty, he added, "Aaradhya is a very sweet kid but I don't think she understands that bit. She knows we are actors, who appear in films and on TV. She also realises that her dadi ma goes to the Parliament. But I don't think she understands the concept of, 'oh, my parents and grandparents are really famous people."