English
 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Looks Super Happy As He Joins Wife Aishwarya & Daughter Aaradhya For A Vacation!

Abhishek Bachchan Looks Super Happy As He Joins Wife Aishwarya & Daughter Aaradhya For A Vacation!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her darling daughter Aaradhya have been enjoying their Parisian vacation to the fullest  and giving us ample of glimpses of fun through Instagram posts. After catching up the FIFA World Cup action live in Russia, Abhishek Bachchan has joined this mother-daughter duo for a family holiday.

    Recently Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya and going by the looks of it, the trio looked their happy best. Oh wait, even Amitabh Bachchan is a part of this family vacation and is the man behind this magic of lens. Check it out here-

    Holiday Time

    Abhishek Bachchan captioned the picture as, "Then there were three! #SummerHolidays 📸: @amitabhbachchan. Well, we would have loved to see Sr.Bachchan in the frame as well.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Giving Us Sleepless Nights

    The gorgeous diva recently shared some stunning clicks from one of her shoots in Paris and uff, we just can't take our eyes off the lovely lady.

    Our Hearts Just Skipped A Beat

    Aishwarya looked mesmerizing in a full length black dress inside the Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental.

    It's So Much Fun

    Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been in the French capital for over a week now and have been sharing a lot of pictures and giving us vacation goals.

    On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan where she plays a pop singer. Speaking about her role, she had earlier shared, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases." Fanney Khan is said to be inspired by a Dutch flick titled 'Everybody's Famous'.

    On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The first look of the film was unveiled a few months ago and now everybody is waiting with bated breath to watch what's in store in the trailer.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue