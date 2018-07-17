 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Looks Super Happy As He Joins Wife Aishwarya & Daughter Aaradhya For A Vacation!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her darling daughter Aaradhya have been enjoying their Parisian vacation to the fullest and giving us ample of glimpses of fun through Instagram posts. After catching up the FIFA World Cup action live in Russia, Abhishek Bachchan has joined this mother-daughter duo for a family holiday.

Recently Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya and going by the looks of it, the trio looked their happy best. Oh wait, even Amitabh Bachchan is a part of this family vacation and is the man behind this magic of lens. Check it out here-

Holiday Time Abhishek Bachchan captioned the picture as, "Then there were three! #SummerHolidays 📸: @amitabhbachchan. Well, we would have loved to see Sr.Bachchan in the frame as well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Giving Us Sleepless Nights The gorgeous diva recently shared some stunning clicks from one of her shoots in Paris and uff, we just can't take our eyes off the lovely lady. Our Hearts Just Skipped A Beat Aishwarya looked mesmerizing in a full length black dress inside the Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental. It's So Much Fun Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been in the French capital for over a week now and have been sharing a lot of pictures and giving us vacation goals.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan where she plays a pop singer. Speaking about her role, she had earlier shared, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases." Fanney Khan is said to be inspired by a Dutch flick titled 'Everybody's Famous'.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The first look of the film was unveiled a few months ago and now everybody is waiting with bated breath to watch what's in store in the trailer.