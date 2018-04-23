 »   »   » Trouble In Paradise! J&K Tourism Board Sends Legal Notice To Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has received a legal notice from the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Board for shooting at the prohibited area of Thajiwas glacier. Anyone who wishes to shoot at the Thajiwas glacier needs to take permission from five different departments, which the film-makers failed to do.

MidDay reported that a local environmentalist named Faiz Bakshi has filed a a PIL in the J&K High Court against the film-makers for flouting the rules and shooting illegally. He also stated that Abhishek Bachchan was present during the shoot at the location. Faiz Bakshi was quoted as saying,



"[The area] is a gated property. So obviously, someone higher up allowed that entry. This is a lapse on the part of the local administration. There are five departments required [in granting permission] - the District Magistrate, Department of Tourism, Sonmarg Development Authority, Department of Wildlife Protection in Kashmir, and the cops."



He took the film-makers and the authorities to task by saying, "I won't say the filmmaker is not to be blamed, but the unit couldn't have done it by themselves."



Also, Taapsee Pannu's representatives opened up to HT by saying, "We aren't aware of this. As for our knowledge, the film has finished shooting. The production house would be able to answer better as we aren't aware of this and Taapsee is out of the country at the moment."



Taapsee Pannu had been sharing a few pictures from the valley on her Twitter handle and every bit of it looked breathtaking. She captioned her recent image as, "Dear Kashmir, You truly proved to be "Paradise" for me. Lost and found wali feeling became beautiful courtesy you. Phir milenge...... agli baar jab mausam thoda behtar hoga! Love Rumi #Manmarziyaan #Kashmir #FilmWrap."



Manmarziyaan is a special movie as we'll get to see Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu for the first time on the silver screen. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and is all set to hit the thetares on September 7, 2018. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in the supporting role.