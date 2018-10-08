English
 Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The Secret; Here's When He & Aishwarya Rai Started Liking Each Other

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The Secret; Here's When He & Aishwarya Rai Started Liking Each Other

By
    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 and since then, they have been giving their die-hard fans some intense love goals. Many believe that their love story began on the sets of the film Dhoom in 2006. But that's not true! In a recent interview to India Today, Abhishek revealed that Aishwarya and he started liking each other during the making of Umrao Jaan. The actor revealed, "I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. I have immense respect for her as an actor.''

    We Always Had A Close Friendship

    Abhishek Bachchan added, ''We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that."

    Things Became Serious During Umrao Jaan

    "Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya," Abhishek said, adding, "Aishwarya is dedicated to whatever she does, be it acting, or as a mother."

    On Doing Gulab Jamun With Aishwarya

    "We hope to do a film together next year. It is a beautiful story. We both want to make the film. It is something we are very excited about. I have learnt professionalism from her. She never complains.''

    She Is Very Normal & Disarming

    ''When I was to work with her in the first film, I thought she is Aishwarya Rai. But in reality, she is very normal and disarming. Her dedication to work is unparalleled."

    In the same interview Abhishek also spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, and said ''What is nice that people feel comfortable that they can speak about it. A lot of that credit goes to media that is giving people the platform to voice their experiences. I feel that it's very difficult to make a comment on something that you don't know all about.''

    ''If this has happened, it is very sad but it's important to listen before we judge. They are speaking about something so personal. It's traumatic enough what has happened and I hope it gets resolved. No body should have to go through that, man or woman. It is important that people should come out and talk about it, anywhere let alone where they come to work.''

    Also Read: Rajat Kapoor Issues An Apology After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By A Journalist!

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
