 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The Secret; Here's When He & Aishwarya Rai Started Liking Each Other

We Always Had A Close Friendship

Abhishek Bachchan added, ''We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that."

Things Became Serious During Umrao Jaan

"Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya," Abhishek said, adding, "Aishwarya is dedicated to whatever she does, be it acting, or as a mother."

On Doing Gulab Jamun With Aishwarya

"We hope to do a film together next year. It is a beautiful story. We both want to make the film. It is something we are very excited about. I have learnt professionalism from her. She never complains.''

She Is Very Normal & Disarming

''When I was to work with her in the first film, I thought she is Aishwarya Rai. But in reality, she is very normal and disarming. Her dedication to work is unparalleled."