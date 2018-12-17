 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh & Aamir Served Foods At Isha Ambani's Wedding!

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why Amitabh, Aamir, Aishwarya served food at Isha Ambani Wedding|FilmiBeat

Ever since the pictures of celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan, serving food to guests at Isha Ambani's wedding have gone viral, fans can't stop wondering what made them do so. So, when a curious user asked on Twitter, "Why were Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serving food in Ambani wedding?", Abhishek Bachchan replied, "It is a tradition called "sajjan ghot". The brides family feeds the grooms family."

From last few days, these viral pictures have become the talk of the town. While many are trolling the celebs for serving food at Ambani's wedding, some are praising the celebs for their down-to-earth gesture. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions below..

@m_shaikh_005: "Ambani ne apne paiso ka pura istemaal kiya hain! Pehle celebrities se paagalo jaisa dance karwaaya aur abh khaana serve." [sic]

@sv.pawar: "Ambani's got waiters free of charge disgusting" [sic]

@kartikmishra80: "Aishwarya helping to others? Great respect maam." [sic]

@arjunsahu20499: "Yr ek baat btao kya hm me se kisi ne nhi kya ye sb apne friends or relatives ki sadi me isme chacho aur sharm ki kya baat hai.. It's just help Or part of being help... Jo bhi kiya in logo ne sb shi kiya." [sic]

@sameerdasgupta1: "Everyone should learn from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, despite of being a big celebrity she does not have any sense of arrogance and ego in her and you can clearly see that she is helping hand in serving food to the guests............Hats off!!" [sic]

@princesavio120: "Celebrities are doing a great job." [sic]