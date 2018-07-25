 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Down Trolls Who Mocked At Him For Taking Vacation Without Having An Income!

Related Articles
Abhishek Bachchan might be a calm & cool person, but guys, never take his coolness for granted! Abhishek is popular for pinning down the trolls, who mock at him for unnecessary reasons. Recently, Abhishek took a potshot at a media portal, which reported about his alleged fight with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the airport, while returning to India.
The news didn't go well with the actor and he replied, "With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continuously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you." [sic]
And now, Abhishek got targeted for spending money on vacations without signing any film in last three years. Read on to know how the actor reacted!
Abhishek Is Not Done With Shutting Down The Trolls Yet!
Yesterday, when Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter account and posted, "Manmarziyaan aka "Husband Material" premieres at TIFF before releasing on the 21st September @cypplOfficial @aanandlrai @juniorbachchan @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @KanikaDhillon," a Twitterati mocked at the director for casting Abhishek Bachchan in the film!
Abhishek's Sense Of Humour Is Worth A Praise
He wrote, "From K.K.Menon to John Abraham to Abhay deol to Manoj Bajpayee to Nawazuddin sidaqi to Ronit roy to Vicky kaushal...All Great choices. But wtf Abhishek bacchan ? r u suffering from http://K.Jo syndrom? Its all about loving the film stars??"
To which Abhishek replied by saying, "@anuragkashyap72 yay, he called me a film star!!!"
Abhishek Shuts Down The Trolls Yet Again
The troll responded to Abhishek Bachchan's ‘film star' tweet and replied, "I meant 'son of film star'. K Jo ke friend circle me aane se choices bhi K Jo type ho gayi hai... Ranbeer, Abhishek.. what next? Tushar kapoor??"
Without losing his cool, Abhishek Bachchan replied, "Oh... You "meant"... Chalo, I'll consider it a Freudian slip. And BTW @TusshKapoor would be a great choice."
Messing With Abhishek Isn't A Very Good Idea
When another Twitterati tried to troll Abhishek Bachchan by posting, "Not worked for last 3 years but has money for vacation ! How ?"
Abhishek gave a befitting reply and wrote, "Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them."