 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Slams Report That Aishwarya Rai Didn't Let Him Hold Aaradhya's Hand!

Early in the morning today, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya landed in Mumbai from France and as soon as the trio were spotted at the airport, paparazzi surrounded them and clicked pictures continuously, until they got into their car. While Aaradhya looked terrified by the visuals and hugged her mommy Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan looked as if he's walking fast and was two steps ahead of his wife and daughter.
Going by the pictures that Abhishek was walking two steps ahead of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, a reputed portal ended up publishing a report that Aishwarya Rai didn't allow Abhishek Bachchan to hold Aaradhya's hand at the airport, and thus he walked away angrily! However, Abhishek Bachchan called out the portal on Twitter and warned them not to indulge in such mischievous content in the future.
Abhishek Bachchan Slammed The Report On Twitter!
"Replying to @indiaforums With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you."
Junior B Doesn't Take Things Lying Down
Abhishek Bachchan is active on Twitter and takes false news head on! He has replied to several mischievous reports previously as well and shut them up like a boss.
A User Had Questioned Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya's School Activities
"@juniorbachchan, is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood."
Abhishek Bachchan Replied To Her Tweet & Shut Her Off
"Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you(r) spelling in your tweet."
On The Work Front
Abhishek Bachchan will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in the movie Manmarziyan, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 21, 2018. The film will clash with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
