 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Slams A Troll Who Said He Doesn't Deserve A Wife Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Related Articles
- When Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan Made Jackie Shroff Believe That He’s A Famous Star
- Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor
- Abhishek Bachchan Confesses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became VERY INSECURE After The Birth Of Aaradhya!
- Aaradhya Bachchan Takes Abhishek Bachchan By Surprise As He Returns To Office After Two Months!
- Trouble In Paradise! J&K Tourism Board Sends Legal Notice To Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan
- Abhishek Bachchan Didn't Marry Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Her Beauty; Here's The Real Reason
- Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Flaunting Their Love: Unseen Pics From Initial Years Of Marriage
- Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A Suspicious Wife? Does She Check Abhishek Bachchan's Phone Secretly?
- Abhishek Bachchan Trolled For Staying At Big B's House Even After His Marriage With Aishwarya Rai!
- When Abhishek Talked About His Married Life With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Fake Divorce Rumours
- R Madhavan Is HEARTBROKEN After Opting Out Of Ranveer Singh's Simmba For This Reason!
- Manmarziyaan First Look! An Intense Abhishek Bachchan & Vicky Kaushal- Taapsee Pannu's Flirty Love
Trolling/memes have become part of the lives of celebs. It doesn't matter whether they're active on social media platforms or not. Abhishek Bachchan, who's quite active on Twitter thrashed a troll, who tried to mock him and compared him with Stuart Binny and crossed the line saying 'he doesn't deserve a wife like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'.
He wrote, "#KKRvRR Stuart Binny Is Replica Of Abhishek Bachan frm Bollywood. Both Got a Beautiful Wife without Deserving. Both Got into Movies/ Cricket Because of their Father. Both Are "USELESS"."
There's no denying the tweet was way too personal, and it wasn't funny at all. The actor made sure he slammed the troll with his classy reply. Here's what he wrote:
Abhishek Gives A Befitting Reply
"Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon."
Fans Came Out In Support Of AB!
Soon after Abhishek's reply, fans came out in his support and an user wrote, "Absolutely proud of you.... To accept your journey with pride and at the same time be a good son /companion is not possible for just anybody.... You need to be AB baby for that.... Cool... Respect."
Fans Love AB & Their Comments Are The Proof!
Another user praised AB's reply and wrote, "@juniorbachchan-I'm a big admirer of the human being you are sir.Being a doctor, I see so many people dying due to dreadful disorders every day,guise let's just just thank god for a normal disease free life.Your positivity is commendable Kudos sir !!So much to learn !!"
A Tight Slap On The Troller's Face!
"AB....brother.....no one gets away with unfair and inhumane treatment of anyone. I know there are quite a few who have been so to you. Ignore them. Such people need help. Not you. You are a wonderful person with a clean track record. God bless you."
Recently, AB Got Trolled For Living With His Parents
Not so long ago, when a troll mocked at Abhishek saying, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!," the Dostana actor replied by writing, "Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."
Big B Came In His Support Too!
When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about the remark made by the troll on his son, he answered, "It is a very Western concept that once the child becomes eighteen, they have to move out of their parents' house."
He Further Added..
"Whatever people say on social media, I don't care. Abhishek will be with me till my last breath. This is the Indian culture and we should follow it."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.