 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan Slams A Troll Who Said He Doesn't Deserve A Wife Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Abhishek Gives A Befitting Reply

"Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon."

Fans Came Out In Support Of AB!

Soon after Abhishek's reply, fans came out in his support and an user wrote, "Absolutely proud of you.... To accept your journey with pride and at the same time be a good son /companion is not possible for just anybody.... You need to be AB baby for that.... Cool... Respect."

Fans Love AB & Their Comments Are The Proof!

Another user praised AB's reply and wrote, "@juniorbachchan-I'm a big admirer of the human being you are sir.Being a doctor, I see so many people dying due to dreadful disorders every day,guise let's just just thank god for a normal disease free life.Your positivity is commendable Kudos sir !!So much to learn !!"

A Tight Slap On The Troller's Face!

"AB....brother.....no one gets away with unfair and inhumane treatment of anyone. I know there are quite a few who have been so to you. Ignore them. Such people need help. Not you. You are a wonderful person with a clean track record. God bless you."

Recently, AB Got Trolled For Living With His Parents

Not so long ago, when a troll mocked at Abhishek saying, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!," the Dostana actor replied by writing, "Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

Big B Came In His Support Too!

When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about the remark made by the troll on his son, he answered, "It is a very Western concept that once the child becomes eighteen, they have to move out of their parents' house."

He Further Added..

"Whatever people say on social media, I don't care. Abhishek will be with me till my last breath. This is the Indian culture and we should follow it."