 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan Trolled For Staying At Big B's House Even After His Marriage With Aishwarya Rai!

Ever since Bollywood celebs have started using social-media platforms to stay connected with their fans, the communication gap between celebs & fans have been shrunken! But with good fans, come trolls and haters, who leave no chance to insult the celebs and often ended up saying very means things to them.
Something very similar happened with Abhishek Bachchan when a tweeterati tried to troll the actor for staying with his parents even after his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and needless to say, that didn't go well with Junior Bachchan and he shut the troll with his smart reply! Wanna know what did he tweeted back? Keep scrolling..
Way To Go, AB!
When the troll tweeted, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!," the Dostana actor replied by writing, "Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."
Did You Know Abhishek Left Karisma Because Of The Same Reason?
Earlier also, regarding the same thing, an insider had told, "Abhishek Bachchan is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out. When he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002, the relationship came apart mainly because she wanted him to move out of his parents' home and live separately after marriage."
But Aishwarya Is Totally A Family-oriented Woman
"One of the things that drew Abhishek to Aishwarya was her affinity to her parents. She understands what it means to be close emotionally and physically to your parents, and she never demanded a home away from Jalsa (the Bachchans' home for the last 20 years)," had revealed the source.
AB Will Never Move Out Of Jalsa
The source close to the Bachchan family had also revealed that Abhishek will never move out of Jalsa. "He may buy any number of properties. But his heart remains in his family home."
Abhishek, On The Work Front
Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Kashmir, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziya. The film also casts Tapasee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.
Abhishek Turban-clad Look
For this film, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen donning a turban as he plays the character of a 'Punjabi munda'. Abhishek also shared his experience about shooting in Kashmir and said, "It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be."
AB Also Shot In Sonamarg
"I am very sure that they will start coming back. In the past couple of years, we have seen a fair amount of films coming from all over India to shoot in Kashmir and I think that trend will grow," he said.
"I think the kind of production help you get over here, the facilities are fantastic. We have shot so many films; Indian film industry has shot so many films in Kashmir. I have done a fair bit of shooting up in Leh. This is the first time I have done a shooting around Srinagar and Sonamarg," he added.
