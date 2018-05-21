 »   »   » Ace Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Spellbound With Soham Shah’s ‘Tumbad’

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently saw Sohum Shah's next film 'Tumbad' in a special screening which was held for him. Rajkumar Hirani who is busy in the post-production for his soon to release biopic Sanju, took time out to watch the film that has Sohum Shah featuring as well as producing the film.

Rajkumar Hirani found Sohum Shah's Tumbad visually stunning, with great camerawork and art to its credit. The filmmaker was also awestruck with actor Sohum Shah's performance in the film and found him outstanding in the film.

Rajkumar Hirani took to his twitter handle and wrote," Just saw an early screening of TUMBAD. I have not seen a more visually stunning film in a long time. Great camera work, art, costumes. And @s0humshah you are outstanding in the film!@LittleTownFilms"

Rajkumar Hirani is one filmmaker who rarely comes out on social media in praise a film. In fact, probably it is the first time, Rajkumar Hirani has gone all out praising a film on social media.

Rajkumar Hirani praising a film on social media is indeed commendable. After watching Raju Kumar Hirani's post, an elated Sohum immediately thanked and replied to Rajkumar Hirani through his social media post.

Sohum Shah posted an image of him and Rajkumar Hirani and captioned it by writing," o this is what Hirani sir tweeted after watching the labour of our love, Tumbbad - "Just saw an early screening of TUMBAD. I have not seen a more visually stunning film in a long time. Great camera work, art, costumes. And @s0humshah you are outstanding in the film! #LittleTownFilms"

Thank you for all the love and appreciation, sir. It means a lot when it comes from a stalwart like you :) #MukeshShah"

Sohum Shah's Tumbad is a fantasy thriller set in colonial India and is directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film is already receiving appreciation from film festivals and is slated for release this year.