 »   »   » Acting Is The Most Difficult Thing In The World Says Aiyaary Actor Manoj Bajpayee

It's Sad...

"To go through somebody else's pain and feel that pain and misery for two months is not an easy thing. That is why I always say acting is the most difficult thing in the world, and sadly in our country, it is taken as the most easy thing," Bajpayee told PTI.

When prodded further, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor says it's because in commercial cinema which is very powerful playing a character is not the main thing as other things are given far more importance.



Those Kind Of Roles Are Heavy...

".. So the independent cinema is where we get to be a part of the real stories, characters. Those kind of performances are heavy."

The film is about the relationship between a mentor and his protege and Bajpayee says throughout his life, he had great mentors, beginning theatre director Barry John, who showed faith in him even though he was rejected twice by the National School of Drama.



It Feels Great When...

"When I was in Mumbai, (I was) running pillar to post for work, losing out on projects one after the other. I was dejected. Then you find (director) Mahesh Bhatt. "Then Ram Gopal Varma gave me opportunity of lifetime in the form of Satya (1998). It feels great when people think you are unique, it works like a magic potion for the person who is looking for work."



On Aiyaary

After going through a lot of struggle, the 48-year-old actor says he understands what it means to a newcomer to have an experienced person show conviction in his work.

Aiyaary features experienced actors like Naseruddin Shah, Anupam Kher and Adil Hussain, and the "Aligarh" actor said Shah came fully prepared on the sets. "... I just had to look at him (Shah), it was a masterclass for me.''



You Can't Stop Learning

''There is no age where you cannot learn. He is somebody who has inspired me. Actors like him, Om Puri have changed the face of the Indian cinema. Adil was doing theatre when I was also doing it, so we come from same time period."

His co-star Sidharth Malhotra spoke highly about Bajpayee, revealing, how off camera the noted actor helped him understand nuances through acting workshop.



I Admire Sidharth

"Sidharth is a very receptive person, he wants to do good work. He is in competitive world of mainstream cinema. I don't belong to that area... I sometimes go there, do some work and come back, to stay there and compete is a difficult thing. I have a lot of admiration for him," he says.

