 John Abraham Celebrates 46th Birthday In A Very Special Way!

By
    Bollywood actor John Abraham turned a year older and guess how he rang in his birthday? John spent a good part of his day taking cutting his birthday cake with fans and taking lots of selfies with them. That's the first we have heard of a birthday boy giving a sweet surprise to his fans.

    John Abraham Celebrates His Birthday With Fans!

    Actor John Abraham had an impromptu birthday party with his fans today. Making his birthday a special day even for his fans, John celebrated it with them, clicking selfies and cutting cake with them. Isn't that so sweet?

    John & His Fans Click Selfies Together

    The hunk that he is, John was killing the casual look with a blue tee, jeans and white sneakers. Smiling for the cameras, John looks more handsome than ever. Like fine wine, John Abraham just keeps getting better with age!

    John Cuts Cake With Fans

    John's fans, showing him how much they love him, made John's 46th birthday a very special day by bringing a cake and making him cut it. John is truly blessed to have such fans.

    Happy 46th Birthday John!

    John has had a great year on the professional front. His films Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate were very well received by the audiences. Speaking to IANS about his film choices, John said, "As a producer, I will make films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe' and 'Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan' and 'Batla House' because that is my space. I think today the audience likes content and as a producer and actor, I can only give content because I enjoy that."

    John has RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) releasing next year, and Batla House releasing after that. He will then star working on his next comedy film Pagalpanti with Anees Bazmee. We wish John a very happy birthday and a wonderful year for his film projects!

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
