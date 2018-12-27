 »   »   »  Actor Siddharth SLAMS Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' As Anti- South Indian: 'Stop Selling Hate'

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray released online yesterday. The film which is a biopic on Shiv Sena supremo, late Balasaheb Thackeray has hit yet another controversy after CBFC objected to few dialogues in the film. Actor Siddharth took to Twitter to criticize the trailer for referring South Indians in a derogatory manner and expressed his displeasure over the 'hate speech' in the film.
In a series of tweets, Siddharth accused the film of discriminating against South Indians, being a propaganda and of selling hate. Here's what he shared on his social media page-
Siddharth Criticizes The Film For The Hate Speech Against South Indians
Siddharth tweeted, "Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!"
Siddharth Lashes Out More
He wrote, "Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film."
Sidharth Points Out The Anti-South Indian Diatribe In The Marathi Version Of The Trailer
Siddharth further pointed out that the anti-South Indian diatribe is exclusively kept to the Marathi version of the Thackeray trailer (without subtitles).
On the other hand, the Hindi trailer is a different cut wherein there are no references to them.
'So Much Hate Sold With Such Romance & Heroism': Siddharth
Sharing the Marathi version of the trailer, Siddharth tweeted, "The conveniently un-subtitled #Marathi trailer of #Thackeray. So much hate sold with such romance and heroism (Music, tiger roars, applause, jingoism). No solidarity shown to millions of South Indians and immigrants who make #Mumbai great. #HappyElections!"
Produced by Viacom Motion Pictures, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackarey is helmed by Abhijit Panse and is slated for January 25th, 2019 release in both Hindi and Marathi.