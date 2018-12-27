 »   »   »  Actor Siddharth SLAMS Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' As Anti- South Indian: 'Stop Selling Hate'

Siddharth Criticizes The Film For The Hate Speech Against South Indians

Siddharth tweeted, "Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!"

Siddharth Lashes Out More

He wrote, "Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film."

Sidharth Points Out The Anti-South Indian Diatribe In The Marathi Version Of The Trailer

Siddharth further pointed out that the anti-South Indian diatribe is exclusively kept to the Marathi version of the Thackeray trailer (without subtitles).

On the other hand, the Hindi trailer is a different cut wherein there are no references to them.

'So Much Hate Sold With Such Romance & Heroism': Siddharth

Sharing the Marathi version of the trailer, Siddharth tweeted, "The conveniently un-subtitled #Marathi trailer of #Thackeray. So much hate sold with such romance and heroism (Music, tiger roars, applause, jingoism). No solidarity shown to millions of South Indians and immigrants who make #Mumbai great. #HappyElections!"