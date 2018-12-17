 »   »   »  Simmba Actors Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan, Director Rohit Shetty At Simmba Promotions

Ranveer In Simmba Mode

This will be Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's first collaboration together. At the film's wrap up party, Ranveer had this to say about director Rohit Shetty, "I hate making speeches especially during wrap-ups. But today, I want to say something. I have always been a big fan of sir [Rohit Shetty] and wanted to work with him for a very long time. And then I got my chance. My experience has been 1000 times more than what I had expected. I have never had so much blast in making a movie in all the years that I have been working. The things that I learnt are the things that I will carry forward for the rest of my life. It has been cultivated and nurtured by him."

Sara Looking Cute In Polka Dot

After being praised for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath, Simmba will be Sara Ali Khan's second movie. She will be playing the love interest of the cop Sangram Bhalerao. Trailers and music videos from the movie show her to be appearing confident. Talking about Sara, Rohit had said, "She is happy to be a part of this. In fact, Sara wants to be a part of action film. I am happy to know that she wants to do all kind of cinema and doesn't want to get stuck to a film or genre."

Director Rohit Shetty Poses For Cameras

Bringing another cop drama after Singham, Rohit Shetty talked about how Simmba is different from the other. As reported by Times of India, Rohit said, "Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different."

Anil Kapoor At Simmba Promotions

Actor Anil Kapoor attends the promotional event for Simmba today, encouraging the team and wishing them the best. He was snapped posing with the poster of the movie.

Can't Wait!

Simmba is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Temper. Simmba also Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn, who will playing his character Bajirao Singham from Rohit's earlier film. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, Simmba will release next week, on December 28, 2018.