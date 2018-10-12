 »   »   »  'Are You Virgin? Do You Masturbate?', Actress Accuses Pyar Ka Punchnama Director For Harassing Her!

The Actress Talks About Her Meet With Luv Ranjan For Pyar Ka Punchnama Casting

"IT was 2010. I was 24, and had done two small roles in big movies opposite well-known actors, and was in the auditioning phase.

I was called by Vicky Sidana, a casting director, who said that the auditions for Pyaar Ka Punchnama were on, and a very short list of girls had been called for them. I trusted him and hence, went for it."

What Happened When This Actress Went Inside For Her Audition?

"There were seven to eight girls there, and the strange part was that they didn't give us dialogues as they would usually ask you to enact the scene. This was supposedly only a look test.

The director, Luv Ranjan, and the cinematographer were sitting in a room and calling the girls in one by one. The girl who went in before me came out with an ashen look and seemed uncomfortable. She hurriedly left."

'Luv Ranjan Asked Me To Strip Down To My Bra And Panties'

"Luv Ranjan said there was a kissing scene and bikini scene in the movie and asked if I was fine with that, to which I said yes. He said he wanted to see what I'd look like in a bikini.



Luv asked me to strip down to my bra and panties. He said he wanted to see my body so he could check if I needed to lose weight. He said they were not recording anything and the cinematographer would also leave the room, so I needn't worry.

After that, it all gets blurry. My heart was pounding and I rushed out saying I had to leave, and wasn't comfortable with it. I went home and tried to forget about it."

Surprisingly, She Got Selected For The Role!

She says, "This felt strange. Within a day or two, I got a call from Vicky saying I'd been finalised for the role. I was happy so I said let's forget this, and go do the movie. I met Kumar Mangat and Abhishek, and all three male leads were there too."

However, she was left flabbergasted by the reply of Luv Ranjan, when she asked for the script! He told her, "If a script decided the fate of a film, then even Amitabh [Bachchan] would have never given a flop. What will you understand from a script? I will make you look hot, you will have songs, I'll make you a star."

Soon, Things Got Creepier For The Actress

She further added, "We went into another room because he said it would be noisy in the living room where we were rehearsing. I kept waiting for someone to come with us, and wondered why I was here if I wasn't in the workshop. He said a director and his actor need to be friends."

Luv Ranjan Asked 'Offensive' Questions To The Actress

The actress further said, "He asked me about my schooling and family, so I relaxed. Then he asked me if I had a boyfriend, to which I said yes. Then he asked, "Are you a virgin?" I was shocked. He said, 'Arrey, we can talk like this, we're adults'.

Then he asked me if I used condoms. The last straw was him asking me if I masturbate. By then, I was scared and asked if I could leave. He said I shouldn't misunderstand him, and called the three guys into the room and asked them, "Do you trust me enough as a director, that if I were to ask you to drop your pants, you would?"

They all said yes. I don't blame them. They were also young and wanted to make it in the industry and had no idea in what context they'd been called in and asked this question."

She Left The Place

"He then asked them to go back to the rehearsals. He told me to relax, and that it wasn't because I was a girl; that's how it worked. I still said I needed to go as my parents would worry, and left. I went and sat in my car and started shaking and crying. I'd escaped."

The #MeToo Movement Provoked The Actress To Speak Up

"Later, I got married and moved abroad. The last few days, I've been searching his name online again and again to see if someone has spoken out against him. I was waiting for someone to, so I could say me too.

But then, I decided to take the lead. I heard he's doing his next movie with a really big actor, and that irked me. This shouldn't happen as I know many other girls have gone through this for sure, especially during that first look test."

Luv Ranjan Denies The Allegations

While speaking to Mid-Day, Luv Ranjan denied all the allegations and said, "It's absurd. It's so absurd that I don't know what to say except that I deny it. I don't know how to react to an anonymous allegation beyond this and am willing to face any legitimate inquiry."