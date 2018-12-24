 »   »   »  Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Christmas Eve Special For Children From Orphange

Jacqueline’s Special Christmas Eve Celebrations

Jacqueline Fernandez spent Christmas eve with children from the St. Catherine's Home, an orphanage in Mumbai. It looks like they had a fun time, singing maybe Christmas carols. Singing Christmas carols on Christmas eve brings so much merry to everyone. The children seemed to be enjoying it. Just yesterday, we saw Aishwarya Rai celebrate Christmas with children suffering from cancer at a hospital.

Children Have Fun Celebrating Christmas With Jacqueline

Jacqueline also sat down with the children for more fun and games. They seem to be having a cheerful time ringing in Christmas this year with Jacqueline. They were all very enthused to take pictures with her. Jacqueline later took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Kartik Aaryan donning Christmas hats.

Jacqueline’s Childhood Christmas Celebrations

In a recent interview, Jacqueline had reminisced about her childhood Christmas celebrations. She had said, "I celebrated most of my Christmases in Bahrain because I spent most of my childhood there. We were four siblings and big family and my parents always used to do something fun around the festival for us. We got to put up the tree and got to open presents. Christmas is an amazing festival for children." No wonder, Jacqueline decided to make this Christmas special for children by spending time with them.

Jaqueline Looks Beauitful In A Light Blue Ensemble

Jacqueline looked beautiful in a light blue floral kurta set with silver detailing. She paired it with a matching dupatta and sharara. On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the hindi remake of the American film Drive. It was scheduled to release in September but it has been postponed indefinitely. Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for the Hindi remake of the Kannada movie, Kirik Party, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan.