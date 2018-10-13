 »   »   »  Adhyayan Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut: I Was Shamed When I Shared My #MeToo Experience 2 Years Ago

Here's What Adhyayan Suman Tweeted About The #MeToo Movement

"A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story. I am sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated...my parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National TV. I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn't have the right to share his pain full and dark experience."

I Thank The People Who Supported Me Back Then

"The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I am happy that at least this moment is giving a chance to all the people who have had to #MeToo."

The Taruma Was Too Much To Handle

"(Survivors) Suppress thier dark and depressing experiences for so long. I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was! #MeToo."

Adhyayan Suman & Kangana Ranaut

Even Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman had to bear the brunt of the break-out and was mocked by several people. Kangana Ranaut was all guns blazing against the two and it truly was an horrific experience to the Suman household.