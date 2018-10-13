India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Adhyayan Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut: I Was Shamed When I Shared My #MeToo Experience 2 Years Ago

    Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman was in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut and their break-up was as messy as a dirty pond. Adhyayan revealed that Kangana Ranaut harassed him, physically assaulted him and even did black magic on him. He went into depression and locked himself up in a room for days together. Adhyayan revealed all of this 2 years ago, but nobody paid heed to what he was saying and everyone laughed it off. He's now back after the #MeToo movement sprung up lately and said that he's already shared his horrific experience, but nobody cared about it back then.

    Here's What Adhyayan Suman Tweeted About The #MeToo Movement

    "A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story. I am sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated...my parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National TV. I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn't have the right to share his pain full and dark experience."

    I Thank The People Who Supported Me Back Then

    "The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I am happy that at least this moment is giving a chance to all the people who have had to #MeToo."

    The Taruma Was Too Much To Handle

    "(Survivors) Suppress thier dark and depressing experiences for so long. I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was! #MeToo."

    Adhyayan Suman & Kangana Ranaut

    Even Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman had to bear the brunt of the break-out and was mocked by several people. Kangana Ranaut was all guns blazing against the two and it truly was an horrific experience to the Suman household.

