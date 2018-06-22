 »   »   »  Adil Hussain Nominated For Norwegian National Film Award For 'What Will People Say'

Actor Adil Hussain has been nominated in the bestactor category for Norway's top national movie award Amanda for his role in Iram Haq's critically-acclaimed film, What Will People Say.

The film explores the clash of cultures through the story of a teenage Pakistani-Norwegian girl, whose immigrant parents are horrified with her affair with a local boy. The film is also nominated for the best film, actor,director and script.

The award ceremony will take place on August 18 and Adil plans to attend it. Adil, who played the role of a doting yet controlling father in the film, has already won the Kanon Award atKosmorama film festival, which is Norway's equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Haq's feature debut "I Am Yours" was Norway's nomination for the Oscars in 2013. The actor said he really liked Haq's style of storytelling and is happy to be recognised in the country.

"One of the casting directors in India contacted me and then I spoke to the director. I really liked the script. I had also liked her first film. This film opened in Toronto International Film Festival and has travelled to many others. The film was very successful in Norway where it rant for six months," Adil told PTI.

The actor, whose international projects include "Life of Pi", "Reluctant Fundamentalist" and "Gangor", says he is open to well-written stories from around the globe.

"My first international film was 'Gangor' which was directed by Italian filmmaker Italo Spinelli. I am open to stories which have a nuanced perspective on inter-human relationship."

The actor has an equally impressive filmography in India with films in languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese and Bengali.

His last release was "Bioscopewala", an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's story "Kabuliwala".